India's Priority Is to Ensure Unimpeded Transit of Goods and Energy: MEA Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: India's top diplomatic priority amid the escalating conflict in West Asia remains ensuring the unimpeded transit of goods and energy through critical maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized today.

Speaking in Delhi, Jaiswal highlighted India's firm stance on safeguarding energy security in the face of widespread disruptions caused by the ongoing tensions.

"India has continuously emphasised that one of its priorities has been the need to ensure unimpeded transit of goods and energy," he stated.

He further stressed India's call for avoiding any targeting of civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, across the region, noting that these concerns align with the priorities of a large part of the global community.

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The spokesperson pointed to concrete progress in this regard, confirming that some India-bound vessels have successfully navigated the Strait.

"Some ships destined for India have been able to cross through the Straits of Hormuz. Two Indian ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now headed to ports in India," Jaiswal said. Each vessel is carrying over 46,000 metric tons of LPG, totaling more than 92,700 metric tons cumulatively. Several other Indian ships remain on standby in the Gulf region, with New Delhi committed to ongoing coordination with relevant countries to secure their safe passage.

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India has maintained active diplomatic engagement to underline these priorities. Jaiswal noted that the government has stayed in close contact with key interlocutors, including members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran, the United States, and Israel, at political and diplomatic levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally spoken with regional counterparts, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Indian embassies have addressed concerns from shipping lines and other stakeholders.

The MEA's focus on unimpeded transit comes against the backdrop of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy flow, facing significant disruptions due to the conflict. India's efforts aim to mitigate risks to its energy supplies, including LPG and other essentials, while promoting de-escalation and protection of civilian assets.

Jaiswal also addressed related humanitarian aspects, confirming that a chartered flight arranged by Iranian authorities departed from Kochi last night, repatriating stranded Iranian nationals, including tourists, diplomats, and non-essential crew from the IRIS Lavan vessel, which remains docked in Kochi.