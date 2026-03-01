Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi Appointed New IRGC Chief, Iran Announces Interim Leadership Council

Tehran: Iran has appointed Ahmad Vahidi as the new chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, state-linked reports said Sunday, placing a veteran security official at the helm of one of the country’s most powerful military institutions amid heightened regional tensions.

Ahmad Vahidi, a long-time figure in Iran’s defence establishment, is considered a senior strategist with decades of experience across military and security portfolios. His appointment comes at a sensitive moment for Iran, as it faces external military pressure and shifting geopolitical dynamics in West Asia.

Iranian authorities have not yet issued a detailed official decree publicly outlining the appointment, but the reported move follows significant disruption within Iran’s command structure after recent strikes targeting senior military and political figures.

In an unprecedented escalation on Saturday, joint military strikes by the United States and Israel targeted senior Iranian leadership in Tehran. Major General Mohammad Pakpour, who had been serving as the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, was killed in the strikes. The attack also claimed the life of Ali Shamkhani, a senior defence official and long-time security adviser within Iran’s leadership structure. Iranian sources described both as “martyred” in the assault.

Advertisement

In a major constitutional development, Iranian authorities also announced the formation of a three-member leadership council that will temporarily assume the duties of the Supreme Leader.

According to official information, the council will consist of:

Advertisement

The President

The Head of the Judiciary

One jurist member of the Guardian Council

Under Iran’s constitution, such a body can exercise leadership authority until the Assembly of Experts selects a new Supreme Leader.

An official investigator statement said the three officials would oversee the transitional period “following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Revolution”, though no independent confirmation or detailed circumstances were immediately available.

The dual announcements - a new IRGC commander and an interim leadership structure - signal a major institutional shift within Iran’s political-military hierarchy. Leadership continuity within both the armed forces and constitutional command structure is critical for maintaining stability during periods of uncertainty.

The IRGC, separate from Iran’s regular army, plays a central role in national defence, regional operations, and strategic deterrence. Leadership changes at its top are closely watched internationally for signals of policy direction and military posture.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the Revolutionary Guards announced preparations for a sweeping retaliatory campaign.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it plans to launch what it described as the “most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic,” targeting Israel and US military bases across the region.