Iran's IRGC Closes Strait Of Hormuz, After US-Israeli Strikes Hit Chabahar Port

New Delhi: Ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz have received radio warnings allegedly from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stating that “no ship is allowed to pass,” according to an official from the EU Naval Force Aspides who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said multiple vessels reported VHF radio transmissions delivering the warning, though Tehran has not issued any formal confirmation of an order to close the strait. Iranian authorities have historically threatened to block the narrow shipping lane in retaliation for military or economic pressure against the country.

The strait is considered the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoint, linking major energy exporters such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates to global markets via the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Any disruption in passage through the waterway could affect global oil supplies and shipping costs.

Separately, reports indicated that Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran had been struck, though details on the nature of the incident, damage, or possible casualties were not immediately available. Authorities have yet to release an official statement confirming the strike.

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions and increased military alertness across Gulf shipping lanes, raising concerns among maritime operators about navigation safety and potential escalation affecting international trade routes.