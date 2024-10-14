sb.scorecardresearch
  • Britain Hosts an International Investment Summit and Denies Snubbing Elon Musk

Published 16:36 IST, October 14th 2024

Britain Hosts an International Investment Summit and Denies Snubbing Elon Musk

UK’s new Labour Party government is announcing billions of pounds in investment in U.K. artificial intelligence, life sciences and infrastructure on Monday at a business summit attended by executives from major international companies — though it was the absence of Elon Musk that made headlines.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Elon Musk and UK PM Keir Starmer
Elon Musk and UK PM Keir Starmer | Image: X
  • 3 min read
