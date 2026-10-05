British Airways Chicago Flight Squawks 7700 Over Ireland After 28,000-Foot Plunge, Turns Back To Heathrow

London: A British Airways transatlantic flight bound for Chicago declared a mid-air emergency after turning back over Irish airspace around an hour after departure on Monday. According to reports, the British Airways service that had left London for Chicago suddenly broadcast an emergency signal and plunged thousands of feet in a matter of minutes, flight tracking information referenced by UK media shows.

The aircraft involved is Flight BA295, scheduled to operate from London Heathrow to Chicago O'Hare. The crew squawked 7700 while flying over Ireland, the internationally recognised transponder code that tells air traffic control (ATC) an aircraft is dealing with a general emergency.

According to the data cited, the Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA, had departed Heathrow's Terminal 5 at around 11.50 am, as reported by local media. The flight, which should have been an 8-hour and 40-minute journey to the United States, was forced to abandon the Atlantic crossing barely into the flight.

Rapid Descent Over Ireland

Tracking plots indicated that the jet had climbed to the cruising altitude of around 37,000 feet before executing a sharp and rapid descent to around 9000 feet while still over Ireland. The position represented a drop of around 28,000 feet, a manoeuvre that triggered immediate attention on flight monitoring platforms.

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Soon after the drop, the UK media outlets reporting on the tracker data stated that the flight BA295 appeared to be reversing course. The flight was shown diverting back towards London Heathrow, indicating that the planned trip to Chicago had been called off.

As reports of the flight's emergency surfaced, the cause of why the crew declared the emergency remained unclear. The aircraft was understood to be around an hour into the transatlantic journey when it began the steep descent, leaving little time for a routine cruise. No further details about the nature of the reported operational issue were available from official sources.

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Airline Silent On Cause As Emergency Code Explained

British Airways had not immediately provided details about the incident or confirmed the reason for the diversion, leaving passengers and aviation watchers awaiting an official statement on the decision to return.

However, the use of 7700 has led to seeking an explanation, as the 7700 transponder code is an internationally recognised signal used by pilots to alert ATC that an aircraft is facing a general emergency and may need immediate support.

When a pilot enters 7700 into the aircraft's transponder, the code appears on air traffic controllers' radar screens, immediately signalling that the flight may require priority handling or other assistance to get on the ground safely. It does not identify the specific nature of the emergency itself.