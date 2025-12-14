Brown University Firing: Here's What We Know About The Shooter

Providence: Two people were killed and eight others injured following an active shooting at Brown University's Barus & Holley Engineering Building in the United States during the final exams. According to latest reports, the shooter is currently not in custody while the investigations into the incident is ongoing.

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a post on Truth Social that the suspect is not in custody.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Timothy O’Hara, the suspect was dressed in black and last seen leaving on foot. The mayor said that initially, a person thought to be involved in the incident was detained. However, later it was found out that he was not involved in the incident. The university located in the Providence region in the state of Rhode Island has issued an official alert as the suspect is still at large. Reports have indicated that authorities have imposed a shelter-in-place order as law enforcement continues to search the area.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said that the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene of the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed that FBI personnel are at the scene and assisting, He added that the federal agency will provide “all capabilities necessary” and will be updating with more information about the incident.

According to the city’s chief public information officer, Kristy DosReis, the investigators were gathering evidence and the FBI had joined the response. A police officer appealed to the people to remain in their vehicles as the area remained an active scene.

Earlier, Trump said that he had been fully briefed about the incident and prayed for the victims.

"I've been fully briefed on the Brown University situation — what a terrible thing it is. All we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt... Just pray," he was quoted as saying by the White House Rapid Response team.

What We Know About Brown University

The incident took place when the engineering design exams were underway at the university. The police rushed to the scene, and an active-shooter alert was issued, urging students and staff to stay inside, lock their doors and remain vigilant, while the victims were rushed to the hospital.