'Build a Nuke And We’ll Crush You Again': JD Vance’s Blunt Warning to Iran After Ceasefire

After the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, United States Vice President JD Vance has issued a strong warning to Tehran, making it clear that any attempt to restart its nuclear weapons program would be met with serious consequences.

Speaking in a televised interview shortly after President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, Vance said, “If they want to build a nuclear weapon in the future, they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.” He emphasized that the recent conflict should serve as a clear warning to Iran.

Trump Announces Ceasefire

President Trump earlier declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran, following 12 days of intense fighting. In a post on Truth Social, he outlined a 24-hour phased plan in which Iran would begin the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” Trump wrote.

According to US officials, President Trump personally negotiated the truce in a direct call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also played key roles in talks with Iranian counterparts.

US Strikes Preceded the Ceasefire

Just days before the ceasefire, the US launched a surprise operation “Operation Midnight Hammer” targeting Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Trump later claimed the facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.”

Iran retaliated by launching missiles at a US airbase in Qatar, though the strike was intercepted and caused no reported casualties. Qatar had shut its airspace and evacuated personnel in anticipation of the attack.

Vance: “Iran Is No Longer Capable of Building a Nuclear Weapon”

Vice President Vance praised the success of the US strikes, stating that they left Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in ruins. “A week ago, Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon. Now Iran is incapable of building one with the equipment they have because we destroyed it,” he said.

He added that the US military demonstrated its ability to strike targets deep inside Iran without detection. “We can fly a bunker-buster bomb from Missouri to Iran completely undetected. That lesson should be enough to stop them from trying again,” Vance noted.

While the ceasefire brings temporary relief to a tense region, both the US and international observers remain cautious.