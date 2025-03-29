"Buildings Were Shaking Strongly": Survivors Recall Terrifying Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake

New Delhi: A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, causing widespread destruction and panic. Survivors recalled the terrifying moments as buildings shook violently, roads cracked, and skyscrapers swayed in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

Skyscrapers Swayed, Traffic Came to a Standstill

Tremors sent shockwaves across Thailand, forcing residents and tourists to flee buildings in fear. Public transit systems were shut down, and major roads were blocked due to panic-induced traffic jams.

"The buildings were shaking so strongly that it felt like my head was moving up and down," said Ankush Sharma, a traveler in Bangkok who witnessed the devastation.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers in Myanmar, according to Germany's GFZ Centre for Geosciences. The quake claimed over 1,000 lives and left thousands injured, with entire villages flattened in Myanmar.

Survivors Describe Horror of the Earthquake

Ajay, an Indian traveler, described his terrifying ordeal in Bangkok. "I have been to Bangkok several times, but it never took me so long to reach the airport. The traffic was so bad that a 30-minute drive took me three to four hours. Many buildings have been destroyed."

Another survivor, Darshan Kaur, who had just returned to India from Thailand, recounted the eerie silence that followed the quake. "All the malls and public places are closed due to the earthquake," she said.

Widespread Panic, Massive Traffic Jams

Panic gripped Bangkok, as residents and tourists scrambled to safety. People remained outside for hours, fearing aftershocks, leading to massive congestion and disruptions in daily life.

Rescue teams and emergency workers rushed to affected areas, while authorities warned of possible aftershocks. Myanmar, which suffered the most damage, is now in a state of emergency relief efforts, with rescue teams struggling to clear debris and find survivors.

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,644

Myanmar's military government announced on state TV Saturday that the death toll from the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has surged to 1,644, as rescuers continue to pull bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings. The earthquake struck near Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, causing widespread destruction.

Rescue Teams Recover More Bodies

The latest count marks a sharp increase from the 1,002 deaths reported just hours earlier, highlighting the challenges of confirming casualties across the affected regions. Officials warn the numbers could keep rising as rescue efforts continue. The injured toll has climbed to 3,408, while 139 people remain missing.

Teams are racing against time to save lives, especially in Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw. However, despite international aid and rescue teams flying in, damaged airports have made it difficult to land planes, slowing down relief operations.

War and Crisis Worsen the Situation