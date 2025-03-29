Over 1,000 Killed, 2,376 Injured in Myanmar-Thailand Earthquakes, India Sends 15 Tonnes of Relief Material

New Delhi: The massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand capital Bangkok have caused widespread damage to bridges, buildings, monasteries, airports and roads among others.

Apart from the destruction of public properties, the earthquakes have also claimed hundreds of lives. Here's the latest on the death toll and destruction caused by these strong quakes…

Myanmar Earthquake Kills At Least Over 1000 People, Death Toll Likely to Rise Further

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar with its epicentre in Mandalay, at a 10 kilometres depth was followed by a second 6.4 magnitude earthquake. These back to back quakes, according to the authorities, have claimed over 1002 lives so far, and have injured 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The Head of Myanmar's military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced on television that “the death toll and injuries are expected to rise”.

In Mandalay, the earthquake has led to the collapse of several buildings, including one of the city's largest monasteries. Images from Naypyidaw, the capital, showed rescue teams extracting survivors from the debris of buildings that housed government employees. Myanmar lies along an active earthquake zone, and according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an American government agency, has predicted that the death toll could exceed 1,000.

10 Killed in Bangkok Earthquake, 100 Still Missing

The earthquake in Bangkok has also caused mass destruction including a tower collapse, that alone has led to several deaths. A state of emergency was declared in the Thailand capital and flights were temporarily suspended. According to the authorities in Bangkok, 10 people have been killed in the earthquake, 22 others are injured and 100 remain missing. The death toll in the Bangkok Earthquake is also expected to rise.

India Sends 15 Tonnes of Relief Material to Quakes-Stricken Countries

India is dispatching approximately 15 tonnes of relief supplies to earthquake-stricken Myanmar today, according to sources. The Indian Air Force's C130J aircraft is set to depart from Hindon Air Force Station for Myanmar, they added.

The consignment of aid includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purification devices, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines, the sources noted.

Horrifying Visuals of the Earthquake Flood Internet

Videos and images emerging from the affected areas depicted scenes of people trapped under rubble, fleeing for shelter, and scrambling to find safe zones as chaos unfolded within moments. Many of the videos showcased skyscrapers swaying, buildings crashing down, individuals rushing for cover inside an airport, and metro trains violently shaking, causing widespread panic.

One video captured a group of 3-4 people running for refuge at an airport in Myanmar, while another showed a truck losing control and overturning due to the tremors. The earthquake’s force was so powerful that even vehicles on the roads became unstable. Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, experienced extensive damage, with several buildings collapsing and some of the city's most prominent monasteries severely affected.