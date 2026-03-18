Bunker Busters Deployed: 5000-Pound US Bombs Strike Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait Of Hormuz

The United States carried out strikes using ‘multiple 5,000-pound (2267 kg) deep penetrator munitions’ on Iran, targeting ‘hardened Iranian missile sites’ along its coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared on X, U.S. Central Command wrote, "Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait."

Meanwhile, as per reports, two people were killed in a ballistic missile attack in central Israel, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). Paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived at the scene in the city of Ramat Gan and declared the death of a man and a woman who suffered severe shrapnel injuries.

Shrapnel from the missile also struck the city of Beni Brak, just north of Tel Aviv, lightly injuring one person, MDA said, as per reports.

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Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates' air defence systems are currently responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said in a post on X that the sounds heard in various areas of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, with fighter jets also engaging drones and loitering munitions.

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"The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions. UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the post read.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the UAE urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," the post read.

Meanwhile, Dubai authorities confirmed via the Dubai Media Office that the noises heard across parts of the city were the result of successful interception operations.

"Authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations. Please rely on official sources for updates," Dubai Media Office wrote on a post on X

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain also stated that sirens had been sounded, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the X post read.

Meanwhile, heavy Israeli air attacks on Lebanon's capital, Beirut as per reports. The Kuwaiti Army said its national defence systems are currently engaging hostile missiles and drones.

The army confirmed that the loud blasts heard across the country were caused by successful interceptions carried out by Kuwaiti air defence batteries, according to Al Jazeera.

"The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities," Kuwait Army posted on X.

This comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

‘It Won't Be Too Long’: President Trump On Securing Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would soon be secured, saying it "won't be too long," even though NATO countries would not assist in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

"It won't be, I don't believe, too long. We're knocking the hell out of the coast. It's basically the coast and the water. And it won't be too long," Trump told reporters.

He did not provide a specific timeline or outline how the US plans to secure the strategic waterway. President Trump also praised regional partners, stating, “The Middle Eastern states, including Israel, by the way, who has been terrific, the Middle Eastern states have been helping us a lot.”