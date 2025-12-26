'Burning Religious Minorities To Death': Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Hits Out At Yunus Govt In Bangladesh In New Address

New Delhi: Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attacked the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Thursday (December 25, 2025) on the occasion on Christmas alleging the current ruling group “has seized power illegally" and is now subjecting minorities to "unspeakable torture".

In a Christmas address, Hasina highlighted through her speech how Bangladesh had always been a "shining example of communal harmony." Recalling the past, the ousted PM added, "The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League has ensured the smooth living of people of all religions to realise that dream."

Amid spiralling violence against minorities in Bangladesh and the current tensions which ensued, she added, "It is sad to say that the current ruling group that has seized illegal power is interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own religion."

Hasina's address comes in the backdrop of violence which marred the nation following the lynching of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was accused of blasphemy by a co-worker in Mymensingh. His body was then hanged and set ablaze.

Attacked Current Regime

The ousted PM Hasina through her speech attacked the current regime and highlighted about non-Muslims being "subjected to unspeakable torture" currently.

Concluding the speech, she added, "May dawn break through the darkness," and believed "People of Bangladesh will not allow this difficult time to continue".

Current situation in Bangladesh

Another Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh by a mob over an extortion allegation, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and set ablaze in Mymensingh district.

According to the local daily, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was lynched around 11:00 pm on Wednesday over an extortion allegation.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, as per reports.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Summoned

Earlier, India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week amid apparent strain in ties over the developments in the neighbouring country. The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.