Ottawa: A dramatic video has been doing rounds across social media platforms, showing a harrowing scene where flames engulf a train as it races through a Canadian city. The footage, captured by startled onlookers, showcases the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (CPKC) freight train tearing through a residential area in London, Ontario, with five gondola cars ablaze.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries; however, the mishap resulted in considerable damage, with estimates reaching $25,000.

Yep, that’s a flaming train rolling through downtown #Ldnont

Pretty much sums up the state of Canada 🤦🏻‍♀️🤡🇨🇦#CanadaIsBroken https://t.co/MgXSuZ26rh pic.twitter.com/IKE6KJZYaV — heather (@howisthismylif)

Reports claimed that firefighters had to work for approximately an hour and a half (90 minutes) to douse the flames. Thanking "multiple 911 callers" for alerting the authorities about the train on fire, the London Fire Department said, "We were able to get on scene and contain the fire in the downtown area very quickly with limited damage and no injuries."

The train was later relocated to a rail yard, where firefighters persisted in their efforts to extinguish the lingering flames. Although a fire department spokesperson refrained from specifying the cause of the fire, they emphasized that the situation was being investigated as a suspected case of arson.

