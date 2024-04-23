Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 20:35 IST
Burning Train Barrels Through Residential Area in Canada, Video Emerges
Flames engulf a train as it races through a Canadian city, video goes viral.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ottawa: A dramatic video has been doing rounds across social media platforms, showing a harrowing scene where flames engulf a train as it races through a Canadian city. The footage, captured by startled onlookers, showcases the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (CPKC) freight train tearing through a residential area in London, Ontario, with five gondola cars ablaze.
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries; however, the mishap resulted in considerable damage, with estimates reaching $25,000.
Advertisement
Reports claimed that firefighters had to work for approximately an hour and a half (90 minutes) to douse the flames. Thanking "multiple 911 callers" for alerting the authorities about the train on fire, the London Fire Department said, "We were able to get on scene and contain the fire in the downtown area very quickly with limited damage and no injuries."
Advertisement
The train was later relocated to a rail yard, where firefighters persisted in their efforts to extinguish the lingering flames. Although a fire department spokesperson refrained from specifying the cause of the fire, they emphasized that the situation was being investigated as a suspected case of arson.
Advertisement
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 20:35 IST