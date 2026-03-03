Republic World
Updated 3 March 2026 at 21:22 IST

A parked passenger aircraft was hit by missile strikes at the Bushehr airport in Tehran as the war continued to rage in the Middle East.

Satyaki Baidya
Bushehr Airport in Tehran Struck, One Civilian Passenger Aircraft Destroyed | Watch | Image: X

Tehran: A parked passenger aircraft was hit by missile strikes at the Bushehr airport in Tehran as the war continued to rage in the Middle East.

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 3 March 2026 at 21:21 IST