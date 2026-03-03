Updated 3 March 2026 at 21:22 IST
Bushehr Airport in Tehran Struck, One Civilian Passenger Aircraft Destroyed | Watch
A parked passenger aircraft was hit by missile strikes at the Bushehr airport in Tehran as the war continued to rage in the Middle East.
Tehran: A parked passenger aircraft was hit by missile strikes at the Bushehr airport in Tehran as the war continued to rage in the Middle East.
