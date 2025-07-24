Cambodia and Thailand Clash Over Ancient Lord Shiva Temple; At Least 12 Dead Amid Escalating Border Dispute

Tensions have erupted once again along the Cambodia-Thailand border as a long-standing territorial dispute over the Preah Vihear Temple spirals into violent conflict. The sacred 1,100-year-old Hindu monument, located atop a cliff in the Dângrêk Mountains, has become the centre of cross-border hostilities involving heavy artillery, rockets, and even airstrikes.

The latest trigger is believed to be a Cambodian drone allegedly spotted near the Ta Muen Thom temple area by Thai forces. What followed was a rapid escalation, with both nations accusing each other of provocation. The situation marks yet another chapter in a century-long dispute over non-demarcated border points that has claimed lives over the years.

Temple of Lord Shiva Becomes a Flashpoint

Once a place of peaceful pilgrimage, the Preah Vihear Temple is now the battleground of a bitter nationalistic struggle. Originally built as a Hindu shrine and later embraced by Buddhism, the temple has become both a cultural treasure and a pawn in a long and bloody dispute.

Despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) awarding the Preah Vihear Temple to Cambodia in 1962 and reaffirming that ruling in 2013 Thailand continues to contest ownership of the surrounding territory.

But instead of uniting the region through shared heritage, the monument has now become a symbol of rising nationalism and fractured diplomacy. Cambodia has petitioned the ICJ once again for a final ruling, while Thailand has closed key border crossings and expelled Cambodian diplomats in response to the ongoing violence.

At Least 12 Killed, Dozens Injured in Escalating Border Violence

Thai authorities confirmed that 12 people, including 11 civilians and one soldier, were killed in the recent crossfire, with one child among the casualties. At least 31 others were wounded, comprising both civilians and military personnel. Videos online show Thai villagers fleeing their homes amid the shelling.

Thailand’s military blamed Cambodia for targeting civilians, condemning the attack as "inhumane." In turn, Cambodia has accused Thai forces of violating its territorial integrity and launching the first assault. It claimed Thai fighter jets dropped bombs on a road inside Cambodia, escalating the situation further.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is now under investigation after a leaked phone call with her Cambodian counterpart drew criticism for being overly conciliatory. She has been suspended from office pending an ethics inquiry.

As hostilities continue across at least six different border locations, the sacred site now finds itself surrounded not by pilgrims but by soldiers, rockets, and fear.