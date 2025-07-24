"Go home brown...": Hateful Graffiti Painted on Hindu Temple, Restaurants In Australia, Day After Brutal Attack on Indian Student

Melbourne, Australia: Two Asian eateries and Melbourne's Swaminarayan Temple were discovered to have hate graffiti on them, the day after news of an Indian student being viciously attacked in Australia which caused a great deal of resentment.

The temple was situated on the grounds of Wadhurst Drive In Boronia, a spray-painted picture of the famous Adolf Hitler with the words "Go Home Brown C**T" was found.

What Led to Defacing Indian Temples in Melbourne?

Earlier on Wednesday, Adelaide Indian Student was assaulted on the streets of Australia. The incident occurred one day after reports surfaced that Charanpreet Singh, a 23-year-old Indian Student in Australia, who had been beaten in Adelaide due to a parking conflict.

The event is being looked into as a potential attack with racial motivations. Singh, who was with his wife, claimed that a gang came up to his car, yelled racist labels, and then punched him.

He was hospitalized after suffering facial fractures. For the incident, a 20-year-old has been placed under arrest till yet.

Amid an alarming increase in targeted hate attacks, the identical message was also displayed in two Asian restaurants in the area.

In a harsh response to the incident, Makrand Bhagwat, head of the Hindu Council of Australia's Victoria branch, claimed that "our identity and right to worship" had been attacked.

"The purpose of our temple is to serve as a form of harmony and dedication. It feels like an assault on our identity, freedom of religion, and right to worship to have it targeted in this manner," Bhagwat told the media.

In a letter to the temple administration, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan expressed her serious concern over the "hateful and racist" incident and urged a quick investigation.

She claimed that it was a purposeful act of hate intended to scare, and instill fear rather than only being destructed.