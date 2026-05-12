Cambridge Shooting Horror: Gunman Fires 50-60 Rounds On Busy Memorial Drive, 2 Critically Injured

A shocking shooting incident was reported on Monday afternoon on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after a gunman allegedly opened fire in the middle of traffic, leaving two people with life-threatening injuries before he was stopped by a Massachusetts State Police and an armed civilian.

The locals reports quoting Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan mentioned that the suspect has been identified as Tyler Brown of Boston. As per the authorities, shooter Brown allegedly fired between 50 and 60 rounds from an assault-style rifle during the attack.

Brown was on parole and was already known to Boston Police. He is expected to face two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, multiple weapons charges, and several additional charges.

The shooting took place at around 1:30 PM near the intersection of Memorial Drive and River Street. Earlier, at about 1:06 PM, Cambridge Police received a warning call from Boston Police about a man acting ‘erratically’ who was believed to be carrying a firearm.

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Police and Massachusetts State Police rushed to the area and found the suspect allegedly firing at vehicles moving through the busy roadway.

Two men in separate vehicles were struck by gunfire. One of the victims was driving an MBTA service van for The Ride program. Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Boston hospitals for treatment.

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District Attorney Ryan further informed that the area was packed with traffic and pedestrians at the time of the shooting, with hundreds of people witnessing the terrifying incident unfold. Drivers abandoned vehicles, ran for safety, and some even hid underneath their cars to avoid being hit by bullets. Authorities said at least a dozen vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The situation was finally brought under control after Police force and an armed civilian, identified as a former Marine licensed to carry a firearm, moved toward the suspect instead of away from the danger.

Both the police and the civilian fired at the suspect several times. Brown collapsed at the scene and was immediately given medical treatment by officers and EMS personnel before being shifted to a Boston hospital.

Authorities confirmed that no Massachusetts State Police personnel were shot during the incident.

Following the shooting incident, Memorial Drive near River Street remained shut down for hours as investigators collected evidence from the scene.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said investigators will focus heavily on examining the serial number of the assault-style rifle, and confirm whether it had been used in previous crimes.