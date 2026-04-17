Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Magician’ Jibe At PM Modi Sparks Row In Parliament: Is It Unparliamentary? What The Rule Book Says

New Delhi: A political storm erupted in Parliament after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “magician” during a debate, triggering sharp protests from the treasury benches and prompting intervention from the Chair.

The remark, made amid a heated discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill, led to loud objections from BJP members, who termed it an insult not just to the Prime Minister but also to the armed forces, especially in the context of references to operations like Balakot.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other ruling party leaders hit back strongly, accusing Gandhi of undermining national sentiment and disrespecting the sacrifices of the forces. The government benches also alleged that such comments were politically motivated and inappropriate for parliamentary discourse.

What does the rule book say?

The controversy has raised a key question: is the word “magician” actually unparliamentary?

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India does not have a constitutional list of banned words. Instead, parliamentary conduct is governed by rules and conventions, including compilations of “unparliamentary expressions” maintained by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

These lists include words and phrases that are considered defamatory, indecent or undignified in the context of debate. However, the classification is not fixed, words are judged based on context, tone and intent.

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A term like “magician” is not inherently listed as unparliamentary. But if used sarcastically or to cast aspersions on motives or actions of a member, especially the Prime Minister, the Chair has the discretion to object and have the remarks expunged.

Speaker’s discretion is key

Under parliamentary rules, the presiding officer, in this case Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has the final authority to decide what is acceptable in the House.