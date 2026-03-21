'Can Have Dialogue': US President Trump Rules Out Ceasefire With Iran, Says US Is 'Obliterating' Tehran

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the US is not seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting that military operations remain a priority.

"We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side... we're not looking to do that," Trump said outside the White House before departing to Palm Beach, Florida.

Commenting on the United Kingdom's decision to allow the United States to use its military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed surprise over the timing of the move.

"I was a little surprised at the UK, to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster," he said.

Advertisement

The UK recently expanded its approval for US forces to use British bases for what it described as "defensive operations" aimed at degrading Iranian missile capabilities linked to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has criticised the United Kingdom's decision to allow the United States to use its military bases, warning that the move puts British lives at risk and will be viewed as participation in aggression.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Araghchi said, “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran.”

He further alleged that the UK government was acting against public sentiment. "Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran," he said, referring to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Reiterating Tehran's stance, Araghchi asserted, “Iran will exercise its right to self-defense.”

Furthermore, US President Trump on Friday said that the United States is nearing its military objectives in the Middle East, particularly in relation to Iran, and indicated a possible winding down of operations.

In a post shared by Rapid Response 47 on X, Trump said, “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

Outlining key goals, he added, “(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran's Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

Trump also addressed security in the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that countries dependent on the route should take primary responsibility. "The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it The United States does not!" he said.