Canada-Based Pakistani Extradited To US, Mass Shooting In Brooklyn's Jewish Center Terror Plan Foiled By FBI

Canada: Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, has been extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, Khan had allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn.

Plan Foiled By FBI

According to the FBI Director, Khan's planning started in the fall of last year. He purportedly planned to travel from Canada to New York to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn to support ISIS.

The attack was scheduled for October 7, 2024, the first anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. Reports suggest Khan intended to use automatic weapons to kill members of the Jewish community in Brooklyn.

Khan reportedly shared his plan with people he thought were in on the plan with him but were undercover officers.

Canadian and US forces collaboratively foiled the plan, after which Khan was arrested on September 4, 2024.

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024. He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice," tweeted FBI Director Patel from his X handle.

Constant Threat Of Terrorism

Further Patel acknowledged how terrorism is a constant threat across the globe, and how agencies work day and night to dismantle the destructive plans of the terror hotbeds to protect the integrity of their respective nations.