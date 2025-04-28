Mark Carney Or Pierre Poilievre: Canada Votes Today to Find Justin Trudeau's Replacement

Ottawa: Canadians are heading to the polls today, 28 April, to elect their next government after the sudden political exit of long-time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year. The high-stakes election has shaped into a tight battle between Liberal Party’s Mark Carney and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

The latest opinion polls suggest a slight lead for Carney, but the Conservatives under Poilievre have rapidly gained ground in the final stretch of campaigning, making the race too close to call.

Trudeau’s Exit Leaves Leadership Vacuum

After nearly a decade at the helm, Justin Trudeau stepped down as Prime Minister in January, citing internal party friction and declining public support. His decision came at a time when concerns were rising over former U.S. President Donald Trump ’s aggressive rhetoric, including threats of imposing tariffs and even suggesting the annexation of Canada.

Trudeau’s resignation triggered a leadership race within the Liberal Party, resulting in the appointment of Mark Carney — a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England — as Prime Minister. However, Carney faced immediate challenges, as he did not hold a seat in the House of Commons, making him an easy target for political rivals.

Within just nine days of taking office, Carney announced snap elections, seeking a fresh mandate from the people.

Who Are the Main Contenders?

Mark Carney (Liberal Party): Carney, who entered politics after a distinguished career in central banking, is banking on his economic credentials to win voter trust. His campaign focuses on tackling the housing crisis and stabilising the economy through government-led interventions. The Liberals are promising a strong social welfare agenda aimed at reducing income inequality.

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative Party): Poilievre, known for his populist messaging, has emerged as Carney’s main challenger. Advocating a market-driven approach, he has pledged to ease regulations and support private sector solutions to issues like housing. He is also campaigning on a law-and-order plank, promising tougher measures to address rising crime and proposing changes to certain protections under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Smaller Parties in the Fray

Apart from the Liberals and Conservatives, parties like the New Democratic Party (NDP), Bloc Québécois, and the Green Party are also contesting. However, the spotlight firmly remains on the battle between Carney and Poilievre, with the economy and Canada’s relations with the United States dominating the debate.

Understanding Canada's Election System

Canada follows a parliamentary system where voters elect representatives from 343 constituencies, known as ridings. The party that secures at least 172 seats will be in a position to form a majority government. Falling short would mean a minority government, necessitating alliances or understandings with smaller parties.

This election also marks an expansion, with five new ridings added since the 2021 polls to reflect Canada’s growing population. Elections Canada, the independent body overseeing the process, will conduct manual counting of votes, with results expected within 30 minutes after polling closes.

Current Political Standing