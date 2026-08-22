Canada Gurdwara Stabbing: 2 Injured During Morning Prayers, Suspect Held Day After Prison Release

Edmonton: A stabbing incident at the Nanaksar Gurdwara on Friday (local time) in Edmonton left two men injured after an armed individual entered the building during morning prayers. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has taken a 27-year-old man into custody following an early morning stabbing at the Nanaksar Sikh Gurdwara.

Police confirmed the 27-year-old suspect has a history of violent offences and had recently been released from a federal facility serving a sentence for aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer. He had reportedly failed to report to his assigned halfway house prior to the incident.

According to official police reports, EPS initially received calls at 4:49 a.m. regarding a male walking in traffic on Highway 15 near Horsehill Road. Shortly after, at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers began receiving reports of an active stabbing inside the Nanaksar Sikh Gurdwara near 14 Street and Horsehill Road.

As per EPS, the suspect entered the Gurdwara and attempted to access the prayer area. After being confronted by staff, the situation escalated, resulting in two male patrons being stabbed.

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Witnesses on-site intervened and detained the suspect until Northeast Branch patrol officers arrived at 5:10 a.m. and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated two victims--a 75-year-old male and a 51-year-old male--at the scene before transporting them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The EPS Investigative Response Team (IRT) has assumed leadership of the investigation and is working in close coordination with the EPS Hate Crimes Unit to determine whether the attack was hate-motivated. Official charges against the suspect are currently pending.

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Reflecting on the violent event, EPS Chief Warren Driechel emphasised the department's commitment to community safety and addressing the impact of the attack.

"We are thankful that this morning's event did not result in more significant injuries or deaths but also recognise that the trauma experienced by the victims and their community cannot be understated," said EPS Chief Warren Driechel. "This level of violence has no place in our city, and we want to ensure the Sikh community and all Edmontonians that we are taking this incident and their safety, seriously."

While initial reports had suggested that a Sikh scripture may have been attacked in the incident, temple officials told CBC News that no sacred texts were damaged.

Shortly afterwards, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the attack, terming it "appalling" and said in a post on X, "The attack at the Nanaksar Gurdwara in Edmonton this morning is appalling. My thoughts are with the two people who were injured and the wider community that is shaken by this terrible event."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wished a quick recovery for the injured and expressed support to the Sikh community in light of the recent acts of violence in the last few days.

She said on X, "Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities and places of worship, and we will continue to defend that right. We stand with the entire Sikh community across our province against recent acts of despicable violence over the last few days. Our thoughts go out to the members of the Nanaksar Sikh Temple as well as the victims and their families today as we wish them a quick and full recovery".