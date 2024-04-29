Advertisement

New Delhi: Reacting to reports of pro-Khalistani slogans being raised at a recent public event in Canada that was addressed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other members of his administration, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner on Monday. In an official statement, the MEA not only expressed “deep concern” over such “disturbing actions” being allowed at such an event, it also noted that such instances illustrate how political space has been given in Canada to “separatism, extremism and violence.”

Furthermore, the statement concluded by saying that such actions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage “a climate of violence and criminality” in Canada.

The statement, as noted above, was made in reaction to reports of pro-Khalistan statements being raised at a public event in Canada. The event in question was a celebration marking Khalsa Day in Canada which was addressed by Justin Trudeau. It was during this address that slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad” were heard as Trudeau, political ally Jagmeet Singh and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow looked on.

Similar slogans were also raised when the Canadian leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre, took to the stage to address the crowd at the same event.

This is far from the first time India has accused Canada of providing a political space for Khalistani extermists. Justin Trudeau's close political ally and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, for instance, is a known Khalistani sympathiser.

Trudeau himself kicked up a diplomatic storm last year when he, without offering any evidence, alleged in Canadian Parliament that that there was “credible intelligence” linking agents of India to the death of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.