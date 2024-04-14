Advertisement

A 24-year-old Indian student has been shot dead by unknown people, and his body was found inside a car in Vancouver, Canada. The Vancouver police, in their statement, said that Chirag Antil, aged 24, was found dead in a car in the parking area after the neighbours heard gunshots firing. Till now, there have been no arrests in this case, but the investigation is on.



Chirag was a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, and shifted to Vancouver in 2022 on a study visa to pursue his MBA. He had completed his degree and was working.



The police said, “Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.”



The family of the deceased has requested support from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister to bring back the body for the final rites. His brother Ronit said he spoke to Chirag in the morning, and everything looked fine, and he was happy. He said, “We have continuously spoken over the phone with the policeman who gave us this news. But we were not told anything as to how this incident happened. We appeal to PM Modi and Jaishankar to ensure justice as soon as possible.”



The Consulate General of India in Vancouver expressed sorrow over this incident and posted it on X.

@cgivancouver has learnt with great sorrow about the shooting & killing of an Indian national, Mr Chirag Antil, living in #Vancouver. We have approached the concerned Canadian authorities for more information in this regard. @HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver)





