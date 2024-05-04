Advertisement

According to a report by the news agency CBC, Canadian authorities have arrested members of an alleged ‘hit squad’ that they say was involved in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The anonymous source quoted by CBC said that the authorities are also actively investigating links between this case and three other murders in the nation, including that of an 11-year-old boy.

The members of this alleged ‘hit squad’ carried out different roles, according to this source, with some being involved as shooters and spotters while others operated as drivers. The members were arrested on Friday in police operations in at least two provinces.

The source indicated to CBC that the individuals involved in this team had been identified months ago and had been kept under surveillance. Citing a CTV News report, PTI reported that the three individuals who were arrested, Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar, are each facing one count of first-degree murder and another of conspiracy to commit murder.

It may be recalled that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani activist and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief living in Canada's British Columbia, was allegedly gunned down by unknown assailants outside a gurudwara in Surrey last year.

The KTF, in 2019, was designated as terrorist group by the Centre under the provisions of the UAPA.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would later shock the world and ignite a diplomatic wildfire by saying in parliament that ‘agents of the government of India’ were involved in the killing of Nijjar.

India dismissed the accusations as ‘absurd’ and Trudeau's explosive claims led to a deep freeze in bilateral ties between Delhi and Ottawa.