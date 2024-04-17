Advertisement

Chirag Antil Killing: The Canadian police on Wednesday confirmed that 24-year-old Indian student, Chirag Antil, shot dead in South Vancouver, was innocent and had no involvement in any criminal activities in the past.

Inspector Mike Rowe, the officer in charge of the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section, assured that investigation is underway to catch the accused and to ascertain the reason behind the killing of the Indian student.

“In connection with the investigation into Saturday night's homicide in South Vancouver, I am able to confirm that the victim was a young international student, who came to Canada from Inida and was not known to be involved in any criminal activity. At this stage of the investigation it is too early to say what events led to this fatal shooting, but those circumstances will form the focus of our investigation,” Rowe said during a press briefing event at police headquarters.

Antil was shot dead inside his car in South Vancouver, Canada earlier this week. The Vancouver Police confirmed that Chirag was found dead inside a vehicle in the area after neighbours reported hearing gunshots on April 12.

In a statement, the authorities informed that the culprits have not been arrested yet and that an investigation is underway.

'Help Us Get Chirag’s Body Back to India'

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Chirag's brother claimed that his family has sought support from the Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the the deceased's body to India for last rites.

The family of the deceased, left in deep greef, maintained that everything was fine with Chirag and the sudden death of their loved one came as a shock to them. Chirag’s brother Romit, who spoke to him on the morning of the incident, said everything seemed fine with Chirag and he seemed “happy”.

Chirag with his father before leaving for Canada | Image: Republic

“I got a mail informing that Chirag's autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday. All I want is his autopsy is done as soon as possible and appeal the authorities to help us get my brother’s body back home,” said Chirag's brother in an appeal to the Indian government.

Hailing from Haryana's Sonipat, Chirag shifted to Canada in 2022 on a study visa permit to undertake his post-graduation in MBA. His family claimed that he completed his degree and was employed in Canada after being granted a work permit.

