Trudeau Calls Canada a 'Rule-of-Law' Country After Three Arrested in Nijjar's Murder Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: In his first reaction after Canada authorities made the arrests in the murder cade of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the arrest reflect that Canada is a "rule-of-law country". The Canadian Prime Minister said that every Sikh was feeling unsafe after Nijjar's killing. Nijjar headed the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and was wanted by NIA in India. He was killed by unknown assailants in British Colombia last year.

"This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens," Trudeau said about the arrests on Saturday at a Toronto gala celebrating Sikh heritage and culture. He said that many in Canada's Sikh community are feeling unsafe following Nijjar's killing, adding, "Every Canadian has the fundamental right to live safely and free from discrimination and threats of violence in Canada."

Advertisement

"As the RCMP stated, the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate and distinct investigation not limited to the involvement of the three people arrested yesterday," Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) quoted Trudeau as saying.

Police Arrests 3 For Nijjar's Killing

Canadian authorities arrested three Indian nationals in connection with the killing of terrorist-designate Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Police arrested - Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 - all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they are investigating if the Indian government was involved in the killing of Nijjar.

Advertisement

India Responds to Canada's Remark

Responding to a question on India-Canada relations after the recent arrests, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said that what was happening in Canada was due to its internal vote-bank politics. “Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics,” said Dr. Jaishankar.

Advertisement

The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, said Dr Jaishankar, adding that a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank.

India-Canada Ties Strained After Nijjar's Killing

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of 45-year-old Nijjar. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated."

Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a terrorist in India, was wanted by India's National Investigative Agency.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement