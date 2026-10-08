Canadian Writer Anne Carson Wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Stockholm: Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in ​playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for ‌contemporary literature," the award-giving body said on Thursday.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

Canadian poet and essayist Carson's work often blends verse, ​prose, dialogue and translation in a genre-defying mix.

She is widely known for ​her translations of classical Greek literature, which heavily influences her work ⁠which ranges from opera libretti to literary criticism and verse novels such as "Autobiography ​of Red" from 1998.

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Her style is exemplified in "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy" from 2019, ​a performance piece which mixes the stories of Helen of Troy in Euripides' play "Helen" and Marilyn Monroe.

Carson takes a place beside luminaries such as Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Alice Munro and Ernest Hemingway as ​a recipient of the award, which often divides opinion among book lovers.

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The Academy ​has been lambasted for ignoring some of the literary titans of the last 120 years such ‌as ⁠Leo Tolstoy, Virginia Woolf and Jorge Luis Borges, criticised for snubbing US authors – though it gave the prize to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in 2016 – and accused of being too obscure in its choices.

Defenders say the Academy has made popular picks, such ​as Colombia's Gabriel ​Garcia Marquez in ⁠1982 and Doris Lessing in 2007, arguing that part of its task is to highlight lesser-known literary traditions and encourage readers ​to broaden their horizons.

Established in the will of Swedish dynamite ​inventor and ⁠businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in literature, science and peace have been awarded since 1901.