'Cancer Touches Us All,' Says Former US President Joe Biden After Cancer Diagnosis

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed on Sunday. The announcement was followed by a heartfelt social media post from Biden on Monday, thanking supporters for their messages and encouragement.

Doctors discovered the cancer after identifying a prostate nodule on Friday. According to a statement from Biden’s office, the disease is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), with metastasis to the bone.” This indicates a high-grade and fast-spreading form of prostate cancer.

Cancer touches us all, says Biden

Sharing a selfie with his wife Jill Biden and their cat Willow, the 81-year-old wrote: “Cancer touches us all.” He continued, “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The Bidens are currently consulting with physicians to decide on the best course of treatment. Despite the difficult news, messages of support have come from across the political spectrum, reflecting the seriousness of the diagnosis and the respect many hold for the former president.

Reacting to the news, PM Modi wrote on X that he was “Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden 's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has faced a cancer scare. In 2023, he had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest, though it required no further treatment at the time.