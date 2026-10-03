Capt Smit's Act Represents True Embodiment of Ahimsa: India's Permanent Rep Recalls PM Modi's Call with Hero Pilot at UN

New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Harish Parvathaneni on Friday (local time) recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot whose heroics thwarted an attack from his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, saving 180 lives, saying that the pilot's act of courage represented a “true embodiment” of Mahatma Gandhi's principle of Ahimsa , or non-violence.

Addressing an event at the UN to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence, in honour of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Parvathaneni highlighted the enduring relevance of the Father of the Nation's principles of peace, non-violence, human dignity and development.

“May I also recall today morning in India my Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, had to speak to the brave Indian pilot of a Flydubai aircraft, who risked his life and at great cost to himself saved the flight and a very large number of passengers, enabling the flight to be safely landed in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia,” Parvathaneni said.

He recalled that PM Modi had told Captain Machchhar that his actions, on Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Nonviolence, represented a true embodiment of Ahimsa. “My Prime Minister said that as this was Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Nonviolence, the act of the pilot, Mr. Smit Machchhar, represented a true embodiment of the principle of Ahimsa, or nonviolence, where though he was under attack, he not only endured but showed bravery and courage in ensuring that the flight reached a safe destination and all the passengers under his charge were safe and sound,” the Permanent Representative said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure. During the conversation, the Prime Minister said that the entire country was praying for Captain Machchhar, who became emotional while speaking with him.

In his address at the UN, Parvathaneni said Gandhi's message continues to serve as a guiding principle amid conflicts and instability around the world. “As we confront uncertainty and a tumultuous period in geopolitical relations, Gandhiji's principles of nonviolence as a powerful force to reconcile conflict and lay the foundation to foster peace and a path towards development become even more relevant,” he said.

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He said Ahimsa , for Gandhi, was a disciplined commitment to truth, justice and human dignity and was inseparable from Satya , or truth.“He recognised that violence exists not only in war but also in poverty, in exploitation and in inequality. Therefore, Gandhi viewed nonviolence as the most effective principle for social action,” Parvathaneni said.

The Indian envoy also highlighted Gandhi's vision of Sarvodaya, saying it addresses the contemporary demand for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. He said Gandhi's environmental consciousness and advocacy for self-sufficiency and self-reliance remain relevant in a world facing climate concerns and disruptions.

Parvathaneni also linked Gandhi's principles to India's priorities for its UN Security Council seat for 2028-29, whose motto is “SHANTI”, which he said stands for “securing holistic advancement through norms, trust and integrity”. The Permanent Representative said Gandhi's message also acts as a beacon for the work of the United Nations.

“Just before coming here, I had the opportunity, as I do on every 2nd of October, the International Day of Non-violence, to offer flower petals to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Northern lawns of the UN headquarters,” he said. “And of course there is a message: there is no way to peace, because peace is the way. And I think that encapsulates the motto with which we all work in the United Nations for the cause of multilateralism,” he added.

The event was attended by permanent representatives of South Africa, Morocco and Uruguay, along with other members of the permanent mission community. Calling nonviolence “the mightiest weapon that Gandhiji gave us”, Parvathaneni urged the international community to draw on the principle as it confronts destructive and destabilising forces.