Captain Smit Machchhar Recalls Final Push To Save Flydubai Passengers; PM Modi Says: "We Indians Save Lives"

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped avert a major tragedy after being attacked by his co-pilot on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that despite being severely injured and fighting for his own life, he made “one last push” to reach the cockpit door as he could not let all the passengers die.



Speaking to PM Modi over the phone on Friday, Machchhar recalled the moments after he collapsed to the floor following the attack and said his 17 years of flying experience helped him realise that the aircraft was going down.



“When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.’ Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” Machchhar told the Prime Minister.



The Captain said that while he was consciously telling himself that he was acting for his own survival, he knew deep down that he could not allow the passengers to die.



“Consciously, I was telling everyone that I was acting for my own survival, but at the same time, I knew deep down that I could not let all of them die,” he said.



Machchhar also told PM Modi that he had been flying aircraft for 17 years and had served as a captain for the last 11 years.



“I have been flying planes in aviation for 17 years. I have been a captain for the last 11 years. Even with my eyes closed, I know exactly what is happening with the aircraft,” he said.



The Prime Minister lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud.



“Your courage, your patience, and your presence of mind. You made crucial decisions in fractions of a second and saved so many lives. Today, the entire nation can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives--we are people who save lives,” PM Modi said.



PM Modi also told Machchhar that he could reach out to him whenever needed.



“Smit, whenever you need me, I am just a phone call away,” the Prime Minister said.



“India is waiting to welcome you back and is very excited for it,” PM Modi told Machchhar, adding that people across the country were praying for his long life and good health.



Machchhar, who is recovering from his injuries at a hospital in the UAE, also spoke about how he kept himself calm during the ordeal by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.



“Whenever I feel afraid, only one thing comes to mind: I recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Even during that ordeal, I was continuously reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. I know that God's grace was with me,” he said.



He later told PM Modi that he regularly recites the Hanuman Chalisa with his two-year-old son, saying his family had ensured that they remained connected with their culture even while living away from India.



The captain became emotional during the conversation and said, "I never thought I'd be talking to you right now."



Responding to this, PM Modi said, “If you aren't emotional in front of me, then where will you be?”

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Machchhar also expressed confidence about his recovery, saying, “I am thinking of it as a journey that will happen slowly. And it will take time, but I am very, very confident that I will recover. And I will be completely healthy."

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