'Capture the US F-35 Pilot Alive': Iran Urged Nomadic Tribes as IRGC Offered Reward After Destroying American Fighter Jet

Tehran, Iran: Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced today that a U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory, with its pilot reportedly captured alive following a coordinated effort involving local nomadic tribes.

According to the IRGC and affiliated outlets like Tasnim News Agency, air defense systems successfully engaged the advanced American aircraft, forcing the pilot to eject. Iranian sources claim the pilot was taken into custody after ground forces and local communities responded to urgent calls for assistance.

In a notable detail, Iranian authorities reportedly urged nomadic tribes in the region to help locate and apprehend the pilot, emphasizing that he should be captured alive. State television and media broadcasts encouraged civilians, including tribal groups, to participate, promising a “precious prize” or substantial reward for anyone who handed over the pilot to security forces or police.

The IRGC described the operation as a swift success, stating that attempts by U.S. forces to extract the pilot across the border were foiled. Some reports suggested the pilot is now in IRGC custody, though no images or direct evidence of the individual have been publicly released.

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This latest claim comes amid heightened tensions in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, with Tehran asserting that its defenses have repeatedly challenged American air operations. Iranian officials portrayed the incident as a significant blow to U.S. technological superiority, calling the F-35 a “symbol of arrogance” that has now been neutralized on Iranian soil.

U.S. officials have not confirmed the loss of any F-35 or the capture of a pilot, with some Pentagon sources previously denying similar Iranian assertions of aircraft shoot-downs. Independent verification of the events remains limited, as is common in the fog of the current escalations.

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The involvement of nomadic tribes adds a unique dimension to the story, highlighting how Iran is leveraging local communities and traditional networks alongside its regular military and IRGC units in the conflict.