Car Hits Multiple Pedestrians in UK's Derby City Centre, Several Injured; Driver Arrested

New Delhi: Several people were injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Derbyshire on Sunday, triggering a major emergency response. Police confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in the city of Derby, where emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a vehicle colliding with multiple pedestrians. Ambulances and police units were deployed swiftly, and the injured were provided immediate medical attention before being taken to nearby hospitals.

According to local authorities, several individuals sustained injuries, though the exact number and severity have not been fully disclosed. Officials have, however, indicated that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was apprehended shortly after the incident. The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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Authorities have cordoned off the area, and residents have been advised to avoid the vicinity while forensic teams carry out their examination. Police have not yet confirmed whether the incident was intentional but stated that inquiries are ongoing.

Officials are urging witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to come forward to assist with the investigation.

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