Caught On Cam: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Eye-Roll Moment at White House Meeting Goes Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who attended US President Donald Trump’s multilateral meeting with European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, was caught on camera rolling her eyes while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a peace message during the meeting.

Merz urged Trump to pressure Russia for a ceasefire instead of pursuing a full peace deal.

Meloni’s eye-rolling moment, captured on video, has garnered a lot of attention online, with the clip going viral on social media.

Reactions to Meloni’s Eye-Roll

Some users expressed admiration for Meloni’s straightforward demeanor, while others said they could relate to her reaction.

One user wrote, “Giorgia Meloni’s priceless eye-roll says it all! She’s clearly not buying into Chancellor Merz’s ceasefire idea, and Trump shutting him down is the icing on the cake. Looks like Meloni and Trump are on the same page, prioritizing a full peace deal over a temporary ceasefire.”

Another user commented, “Yes, she is pure gold. Merz is useless.”

A third user said, “She is the brightest one in Europe.”

“She’s the queen of wearing her feelings on her face,” another user remarked.

Meloni Greets US Aide with ‘Namaste’

In a heartwarming moment, Meloni’s arrival at the multilateral meeting also drew attention when she greeted Monica Crowley, the US Chief of Protocol, with a ‘namaste,’ the traditional Indian greeting with folded hands.

Meloni has used this gesture before, notably welcoming leaders at the G7 Summit in Italy in a similar manner. A video from that summit showed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Meloni and engaging in a brief conversation with her.

The camaraderie between Modi and Meloni has been a social media highlight, sparking the trending hashtag #Melodi. Their friendly rapport has been showcased in videos and selfies, including one from the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni captioned a photo, “Good friends at COP28, #Melodi.”

Meloni’s Views at the White House Meeting

At the White House summit, Meloni expressed strong support for peace.

“If we want to reach peace and guarantee justice, we must do it united,” she told Trump.

“We stand with Ukraine,” she said.

It was a remarkable show of unity from leaders spanning the ideological spectrum from liberal centrists like Macron to the populist conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, CNN reported.

Meloni also noted the shift in the situation.

"It is an important day -- a new phase -- after three years that we didn't see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing -- something has changed -- thanks to you," she said.

About the White House Meetings

Two separate meetings were held at the White House: first, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, followed by a multilateral meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, NATO and European leaders, and the presidents of five NATO nations, according to a US Department of Defense press release.

The talks followed an August 15, 2025, meeting in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Attendees at the White House included Trump, Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.