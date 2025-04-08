Caught Red-Handed: Couple Fakes Glass-in-Food Drama to Skip $83 Restaurant Bill | VIDEO

London: A couple was caught on camera while trying to scam an Italian restaurant by putting glass in their food to avoid paying their $83 bill.

The incident happened at San Marino, an Italian restaurant in Widnes in United Kingdom. The couple came in with their daughter, ate their food, and then told the staff that there was glass in the meal. The woman even said that the glass “almost broke” her expensive teeth.

WATCH:

But when the restaurant staff checked the security camera footage, they were shocked to see that the man had taken a piece of glass out of his pocket and passed it to the woman. She placed the glass on her napkin, added some food to it, and then showed it to a staff member to complain.

The restaurant shared the video on Facebook and said this kind of fake complaint is harmful for small businesses. The video has been watched more than 1 lakh times.

The restaurant wrote, "please watch the video carefully when he takes the piece of glass out of his pocket and passes to her!!!!What a acting. We will take this further to stop people like this stealing from other businesses."

Screengrab of Restaurant's Facebook post.