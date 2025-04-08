Caught Red-Handed: Couple Fakes Glass-in-Food Drama to Skip $83 Restaurant Bill | VIDEO

Updated April 8th 2025, 18:10 IST
London: A couple was caught on camera while trying to scam an Italian restaurant by putting glass in their food to avoid paying their $83 bill.
The incident happened at San Marino, an Italian restaurant in Widnes in United Kingdom. The couple came in with their daughter, ate their food, and then told the staff that there was glass in the meal. The woman even said that the glass “almost broke” her expensive teeth.
WATCH:
But when the restaurant staff checked the security camera footage, they were shocked to see that the man had taken a piece of glass out of his pocket and passed it to the woman. She placed the glass on her napkin, added some food to it, and then showed it to a staff member to complain.
The restaurant shared the video on Facebook and said this kind of fake complaint is harmful for small businesses. The video has been watched more than 1 lakh times.
The restaurant wrote, "please watch the video carefully when he takes the piece of glass out of his pocket and passes to her!!!!What a acting. We will take this further to stop people like this stealing from other businesses."
The restaurant has reported the case to the police. A spokesperson from Cheshire Police said they received a report of theft and cheating. The police said that the restaurant staff believe the glass was put in the food by the couple. The case is being investigated as per reported by the Daily Mail.
Published April 8th 2025, 17:27 IST