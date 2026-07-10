‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Announces US Agreed To Iran Peace Talks, Declares End To Ceasefire
Trump announced the US agreed to Iran's request to resume peace talks, but declared the ceasefire is over amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Truth Social post.
- World News
- 1 min read
Tehran: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States has agreed to Iran’s request to continue peace talks, but he also declared that the ceasefire was over. In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran asked America to continue peace negotiations amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.
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In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks." We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter."