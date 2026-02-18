'CEOs of Alphabet, Microsoft, Chanel From India': French President Macron Applauds Indian Leadership At Helm Of Global Giants

New Delhi: In a speech that resonated with "Jai Ho" and a celebration of shared values, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday lauded India’s outsized influence on the global corporate stage.

Addressing a room of business leaders and startups, Macron noted that the world's most powerful tech and luxury companies- including Chanel, Alphabet and Adobe- are now steered by Indian talent.

The "Indian CEO" Global Footprint

Macron specifically pointed to the leadership of Indian-origin executives as evidence of the country's "entrepreneurial strength."

"The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian," Macron stated.

In a moment that drew thunderous applause, he added a local touch by referencing the French luxury giant: "The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state." (referring to Leena Nair). He concluded that because of this talent pool, "India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it."

Launch of 'Year of Innovation 2026'

The speech marked the official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

This initiative aims to-

Deepen AI Collaboration : Focusing on ethical AI in healthcare and climate change.

: Focusing on ethical AI in healthcare and climate change. Boost Startups : Launching "India Innovates 2026" in France this June to showcase Indian tech to the world.

: Launching "India Innovates 2026" in France this June to showcase Indian tech to the world. Defense & Space: Expanding "Make in India" partnerships for next-generation engines and submarines.

A Special Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron elevated the bilateral relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership." Modi described the alliance as "not limited by geography," highlighting that the two nations are now defining a "truly sovereign partnership" across land, sea, air, and space.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that the relations between India and France is one of "ambition and trust."

Macron lauds India-France defence ties

Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday lauded the defence ties with India, saying that the two nations "chose each other on land, at sea, and in the sky" as the Defence Ministers signed MoUs on Hammer Missiles Production and a 10-year cooperation agreement.

He said, "In the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of Make in India. Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. And I want to thank you warmly for the extraordinary confidence you've placed in this partnership. And this is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is. Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea, and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together."

Macron invites PM Modi to G7 Summit

Macron on Tuesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 52nd G7 Summit, which will be presided over by France in 2026.

In a press statement in Mumbai, Macron called for an ad hoc meeting between India and France to reach an agreement on the international agenda ahead of the G7 Summit in Evian.