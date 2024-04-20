Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi says 'Change of Regime Will be in Best Interest of Iran' | Image:Republic

New Delhi: Amid gripping tensions between Iran and Israel, following an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi on Saturday clearly asserted that Iran at present needs change in regime to stabilise the tensions triggered in and outside the nation. Talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, in the Biggest World Exclusive, Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi, while talking about the ongoing crisis between Iran and Israel, the Crown Prince of Iran revealed the various truth pertaining to the escalating war like situation and the stance taken by the regime.

While speaking with Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on the biggest world exclusive interview on Iran vs Israel, Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi stated that there has been a need of change in regime from very beginning, when a change in behaviour in the domestic and foreign policies was noticed.

The Crown Prince of Iran held the present regime responsible for the current tension between Iran and Israel, saying, “The recent clash we have seen stands a problem that has been caused by this regime. I would appreciate, if the people don't refer to the problem as caused by Iran but refer to it as the regime created-problem.”

“This Iranian regime would continue to create problems through its proxies like Hamas, Houthis,” added Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi.

