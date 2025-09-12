‘Charlie Kirk and Suchir’s Killers the Same’: Suchir Balaji’s Mother's Explosive Claims

Hours after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the young researcher and whistleblower Suchir Balaji died by suicide, his mother has publicly denied his claims and suggested a political conspiracy, drawing a connection to the recent assassination of Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

Poornima Ramarao, Suchir’s mother, claims, ‘Same political party and killers behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination and Suchir Balaji’s murder’.

She further hit back at Sam Altman's statements, questioning the integrity of the investigation. ‘Sam Altman has revealed something sinister. There was only one report shown to us, but he claimed he saw two reports. What was he shown, and what does he know about a second report? Was the report that claimed murder covered up with a second report?’

The family also claimed that the company tried to offer them something, but they did not reply. “You should have seen his (Sam Altman) behaviour, body language. At every answer, he was looking around," Suchir Balaji’s mother, Poornima Rao, said. She further pointed out towards Altman’s multiple investigations claim, stating that they were only aware of one probe.

“The HR was offering us shares. Suchir told us that he (Sam Altman) is full of lies – So why would we talk to him? We will only go through Attorney," she added.

She further highlighted her trust in Elon Musk, stating, “We will go to Elon. He is a good man."

This came moments after Sam Altman broke his silence months after the demise of Suchir Balaji.

Answering why she believes that her son was murdered, Rao said, “I can give you three points – Number one, wound injury on his head. In the autopsy report, the doctor also mentioned that Suchir was punched on the face. His full face was twisted, and his jeans were ripped."

Suchir Balaji’s mother informed that they were not given any photo of their son to substantiate their allegations regarding his injuries; however, an insider told them about the condition of his body.

Adding to Poornima Rao’s statement, Suchir Balaji’s father also accused OpenAI of attempting to make them an offer, which they chose to ignore.

Sam Altman vs Elon Musk

The mysterious death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji last year returned to the spotlight after CEO Sam Altman stated in an interview that the young researcher had died by suicide.

In a recent interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Altman was asked: “Do you think he committed suicide?”. To this, the OpenAI CEO replied, “I really do”, adding, “He was like a friend of mine. This is like a guy who, not a close friend, but this is someone who worked at OpenAI for a very long time. I was really shaken by this tragedy. I spent a lot of time trying to, you know, read everything I could as I'm sure you and others did too, about what happened. It looks like a suicide to me."

Following this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick to retaliate on X, writing “He was murdered” in a sharp response to a clip of Altman's interview.

During the conversation, Carlson had questioned Altman: “You had complaints from one programmer who said you guys were basically stealing people’s stuff and not paying them, and then he wound up murdered. What was that?”.

Altman replied, saying, “Also a great tragedy. He committed suicide”.