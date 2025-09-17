‘Some Hate Can’t Be Negotiated Out’: Grandfather’s Rifle Used for Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Killer Makes Shocking Confession To Partner

Authorities released new information Tuesday indicating that the 22-year-old Utah man accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk did a fair amount of planning before the attack on a college campus.

Tyler Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and other crimes. He appeared briefly Tuesday before a judge by video from jail. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray earlier said he would file a notice to seek the death penalty and that Robinson would remain jailed without bond.

The judge said he would appoint a lawyer for Robinson.

Charging documents show that a note was left under Robinson’s keyboard saying he planned to kill Kirk and that those plans had been developed over a week’s time.

Kirk, a confidant of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot Sept. 10 during a speaking engagement on the Utah Valley University campus.

Robinson is “believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on Charlie Kirk’s political expression and did so knowing children were present and would witness the homicide,” Gray said. After Kirk was shot, “Robinson hid the gun, discarded the clothing he wore when he fired the rifle and told his roommate to delete incriminating text messages and not talk to police.”

Robinson, of Washington, Utah, was arrested last week.





Here’s what we’ve learned about the case and evidence:

Robinson confessed to his romantic partner

Gray said Robinson’s DNA was found on the trigger of the gun used to kill Kirk. The weapon was his grandfather’s rifle, which Robinson’s father told investigators was a gift.

Robinson texted his partner that he wanted to go back to the campus to retrieve the rifle, but never did.

Following the shooting and in text messages, Robinson also told his partner — whom he lived with — that Kirk was targeted because he “had enough of his hatred.”

“Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson texted.

Gray told reporters Tuesday that a note Robinson left for his partner stated: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Robinson split from family on political views

Moments before Kirk was shot, he was taking a question that touched on mass shootings, gun violence and transgender people.

A Christian father of two, he demonstrated a combative new approach to conservatism that openly criticized racial justice movements, the news media and LGBTQ+ rights. Critics said his views perpetuated racist, anti-immigrant and anti-feminist ideas.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has described Robinson’s roommate as a transgender person. Gray said the partner has been cooperating with investigators.

Robinson’s mother told investigators that their son had turned left politically in the last year and became more supportive of gay and transgender rights after dating someone who is transgender, Gray said.

Robinson’s dating choice prompted several conversations with his family, especially between Robinson and his father. They had different political views, and Robinson told his roommate in a text message that his dad had become a “diehard MAGA” since President Donald Trump was elected.

State records show Robinson is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, meaning he did not vote in the two most recent general elections.



Robinson confronted by family about killing

Robinson’s mother first recognized him when authorities released a photo of the suspect in the killing. That led his parents to confront him, at which time Robinson said he wanted to kill himself. The family persuaded him to meet with a family friend who is a retired sheriff’s deputy, who convinced Robinson to turn himself in.

Investigators had spoken to Robinson’s relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family’s home in Washington, about 240 miles (390 kilometers) southwest of Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place.

What do we know about Robinson?

Robinson grew up around St. George, in the southwestern corner of Utah, between Las Vegas and natural landmarks including Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks.

He became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, at a young age, church spokesperson Doug Andersen said.

Robinson has two younger brothers, and his parents have been married for about 25 years, according to social media posts.

Like many in that part of Utah, the family frequently spent time outdoors — boating, fishing, riding ATVs, zip-lining and target shooting. A 2017 post shows the family visiting a military facility and posing with assault rifles. A young Robinson is seen smiling as he grips the handles of a .50-caliber heavy machine gun.

It was unclear what caused Robinson’s personal politics to shift to the left.