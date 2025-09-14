Charlie Kirk Remembered at London Far-Right March as Free Speech Debate Intensifies

New Delhi: Tommy Robinson, an activist, organized a far-right protest in central London on Saturday that drew thousands of people in remembrance of Charlie Kirk, a U.S. conservative activist who was killed, and raised concerns about the health of free speech.

Following a moment of silence in honor of Kirk, a bagpiper played Amazing Grace as part of the "Unite the Kingdom" march, which drew between 110,000 and 150,000 participants. Signs that said, "Freedom of speech is dead," were held by protesters. "RIP Charlie Kirk," they wrote, associating their demonstration with a global conservative cause.

Taking to X, Tommy Robinson shared a rally post and captioned “We came, we saw, we conquered. Millions hit central London in a show of patriotic unity like nothing seen before. A cultural revolution has begun. The future belongs to us. This one is for you Charlie Kirk”

Despite a lot of the rhetoric being anti-immigrant, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, presented the event as a defense of free speech. "The British public, who founded this country, no longer have the same legal rights as migrants," Robinson said to the audience.

A number of far-right figures, such as Elon Musk and French nationalist Eric Zemmour, spoke to the crowd via video message, praising the protection of free speech and warned of the "erosion" of Britain due to unchecked migration.

Conflicts erupted at the edges between a handful of Robinson supporters and police officers separating them from counterprotesters, despite the fact that many participants came to express their right to peaceful protest. At least 25 persons were arrested for violent disruption, assault, and criminal damage, while 26 cops were hurt.

About 5,000 anti-fascist protesters with posters that read "Smash the far right" and "Refugees welcome" countered the demonstration. Despite the difficulties, many attendees' main focus remained on Kirk and the larger free speech debate, demonstrating how far-right movements in the UK are increasingly borrowing conservative narratives from around the world.