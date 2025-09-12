Charlie Kirk’s Final Words Moments Before He Was Shot Dead

Orem, Utah: The final remarks made by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk moments before he was fatally shot during a campus event have begun widely circulating across social media platforms. The influential right-wing activist, known for his role as founder of Turning Point USA and his close affiliation with President Donald Trump, was killed by a gunman during an appearance at Utah Valley University this past Wednesday.

Eyewitness reports and video footage confirm that Kirk was actively engaged in a discussion on the topic of gun violence in the United States immediately prior to the shooting.

A Chilling Final Exchange: Kirk’s Last Comments on Gun Violence

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday while Kirk was addressing an audience of students. The 31-year-old speaker was responding to an audience question about mass shootings perpetrated by transgender individuals when the attack took place.

According to a report, an audience member asked Kirk, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Kirk reportedly replied, “Too many.” The questioner then stated that the number was five and followed up by asking if Kirk knew the total number of mass shooters in the U.S. over the same period. Kirk responded by asking, “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

A single gunshot rang out a moment later. A disturbing video from the event shows Kirk lurching forward as blood becomes visible on his neck before he collapses to the stage, prompting panic and evacuation among the attendees. Law enforcement officials believe the shot was fired from a sniper's position on a nearby rooftop, suggesting the assailant was likely too distant to have heard the specific on-stage conversation, making the topic of discussion a bitterly ironic coincidence rather than a direct trigger.

Witnesses Describe a Targeted Attack as Manhunt Continues

Multiple witnesses present at the event described the shooting as a deliberate and targeted attack, noting that the gunman fired only a single shot. “We heard a big loud shot, I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie, I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground,” stated attendee Justin Hickens, who added that the crowd only began to regain composure once it became clear no further shots would be fired.

In the aftermath of the shooting, two individuals were initially detained but were later released without charges. The FBI has since released photographs of an individual considered a person of interest and continues to urge the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation. The shooter remains at large, and a widespread manhunt is ongoing.