Children Forced To Share Single Bed As Rising Influenza Cases Overwhelm Hospitals In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Hospitals across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are facing immense pressure due to a sharp rise in seasonal influenza cases, with paediatric and chest wards operating beyond capacity, health officials said, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, citing the provincial Health Department, it dispatched five influenza samples from Peshawar and other districts to Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad for laboratory analysis amid concerns over the possible spread of the H3N2 influenza strain, commonly referred to as "super flu", reported in several countries.

According to officials, children account for a large share of those affected, presenting with respiratory infections, including the flu and pneumonia.

In several hospitals, overcrowding has forced multiple children to share a single bed, reflecting the strain on already limited healthcare facilities, The Express Tribune reported.

Authorities reported a significant number of seasonal influenza cases in Peshawar and nearby districts. Public anxiety over the H3N2 strain has led to an increased rush of patients to hospitals, further burdening the system.

Although samples were sent to the NIH nearly two months ago, no confirmed cases of the so-called super flu have been reported to date, according to The Express Tribune.

Pakistan's Health Department has issued advisories to hospitals, directing medical staff to wear masks and gloves, follow standard preventive protocols, isolate patients with symptoms, and immediately report suspected cases.

Earlier testing by NIH detected the H3N2 strain in approximately 20 per cent of submitted samples, raising concerns about a possible outbreak. Experts have warned that the ongoing cold wave could worsen the situation and lead to a further spike in cases, according to The Express Tribune.

In Peshawar's three major hospitals alone, more than 60,000 seasonal influenza cases have been registered, while conditions in several other districts are said to be even more severe. Officials cited extreme cold, gas shortages, and inadequate medical facilities as contributing factors.

Patients commonly report symptoms such as a severe cough, cold, headaches, body aches, and, in some cases, fever.

Health experts expect seasonal influenza cases to persist until February and have advised the public--particularly children and the elderly--to keep warm, drink hot fluids and avoid exposure to cold.