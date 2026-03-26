Children To Fight War? Iran Lowers Minimum Age To Participate In War To 12

Tehran: Children as young as 12 year old can now take part in war-related support roles in Iran, an official from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told state media on Thursday. IRGC cultural official Rahim Nadali said this initiative is called “For Iran” and it seeks to recruit participants to assist with activities such as patrols, checkpoints and logistics.

“Given that the age of those coming forward has dropped and they are asking to take part, we lowered the minimum age to 12,” Nadali said, adding that 12-year-old children and those aged above could now take part if they wished.

‘Willing To Send Kids Into Danger’

The announcement has triggered widespread concerns over the involvement of children in military activities. Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad called the development “deeply alarming”.

“Let’s be clear: Recruiting children into military activity is a violation of international laws and the international community must not stay silent. Twelve-year-olds, kids, being pulled into patrols, checkpoints, and military logistics,” she worded firmly, voicing alarm over the involvement of children in war activities.

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She added, “This is the same regime that lectures the world about morality. But when it comes to survival? They’re willing to send children into danger.”