Updated 26 March 2026 at 16:44 IST
'NO TURNING BACK, Better Get Serious Before It's Too Late': Trump's Fresh Warning To Iran Over Truce Talks
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a fresh warning to Iran as negotiations for ceasefire of the ongoing war in the Middle East refuse to move forward. The President warned Iran to get “serious” about the negotiations before its “too late”.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a fresh warning to Iran as negotiations for ceasefire of the ongoing war in the Middle East refuse to move forward. The President warned Iran to get “serious” about the negotiations before its “too late”.
As opposed to the claims of the Iranian officials, Trump also claimed that Iran is “begging" USA to make a deal. In a post on his Truth Social account, he called Iranian negotiators “strange”, saying, “The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!!”
“They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!" he added.
Also Read- 'Trump Does Not Bluff, He Is Prepared To UNLEASH HELL!': USA's Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Calls For Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 16:34 IST