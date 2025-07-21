Chilling Footage Surfaces After Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashed into College Campus; 16 Dead, Over 100 Injured

Dhaka: Disturbing visuals have surfaced from Dhaka’s Uttara area, where a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into the premises of Milestone School and College, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 100 injured. The death toll is feared to rise, officials said.

Videos from the scene capture the horror and chaos that unfolded in the wake of the crash.

Severely burned individuals can be seen trying to escape the wreckage, while others cry for help. Crowds scream in panic, and some are seen trying to comfort the injured amidst the destruction.

The aircraft reportedly slammed into the side of a building, leaving a massive hole and damaging structural components, including iron grills. A huge fire erupted at the site, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters rushed to the scene and battled flames around the mangled remains of the aircraft.

Children and adults injured in the crash were rushed to hospitals, with several being treated for critical burn injuries, a doctor from the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery confirmed.

Bangladesh’s interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and assured a thorough investigation into the incident. "The loss suffered by the Air Force, students, parents, teachers, and staff is irreparable," he said, adding that every form of assistance would be provided to the affected families.

The tragedy comes just weeks after another aviation disaster in Ahmedabad, India, where an Air India plane crashed into a medical college, killing over 240 people, including crew and civilians on the ground.