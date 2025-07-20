Watch: Massive Fire Engulfs Passenger Ship in Indonesia; 3 Dead, 150 Rescued

Sulawesi: Terrifying visuals captured the moment a massive fire engulfed the KM Barcelona VA passenger ferry near Talise Island, North Sulawesi, around 1:30 p.m. local time today.

Terrifying video footage that surfaced online shows flames engulfing the vessel as thick black smoke billowed into the sky. Chaos unfolded as panic-stricken passengers, some clutching their children, leapt overboard into the sea in a desperate attempt to escape the burning ship.

Eyewitness videos captured the harrowing scenes of people jumping into the water, with many screaming in fear as the fire spread rapidly across the ferry’s structure.

Search and rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site. A joint team comprising the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), local authorities, and fishermen in the area responded swiftly to the distress calls. They managed to pull more than 150 survivors from the water, though officials have confirmed that three people tragically lost their lives in the incident.

“Three people died and nearly 150 were rescued. They were rescued by a combined team of rescuers and local fishing boats,” said Veri Ariyanto, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, to Xinhua.

Massive evacuation operations are underway. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.