Video Shows Exact Moment US Torpedo Attacked Iranian Warship Iris Dena, Killing 87 Sailors

Sri Lanka: The US military has released a video showing the exact moment a US torpedo hit Iranian warship Iris Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean. Iris Dena sank after after the attack, which ended up killing at least 87 sailors on board.

Iris Dena was returning from India after participating in the 2026 International Fleet Review when it was attacked by the US torpedo. The fleet review was held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The attack took place 300 km from Kanyakumari. Sri Lanka Navy launched an immediate rescue operation after the warship was attacked.

‘Quiet Death’

While addressing a press conference, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, “An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters.” “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War Two. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department. We are fighting to win," he added.

WATCH

Developing…