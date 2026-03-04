'For What Sin Was She Killed?': Iran After 165 Innocent Girls Laid To Rest In Little Graves After US-Israel Attack On School | Image: X

Tehran: As many as 165 innocent school girls were laid to rest in little graves after being brutally massacred at an elementary school in Iran's Minab in the US-Israel joint airstrikes on Saturday. Condemning the killing of these “little angles”, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei shared a phrase from Islamic holy book Quran: “For what sin was she killed?”

Baqaei claimed that these innocent Iranian children were massacred in a “deliberate strike” on their school, solely to preoccupy Iran's armed forces with desperate search-and-rescue efforts at the educational facility. "This allowed the aggressors to strike military targets with greater ease and impunity. Calling this a mere "war crime" falls tragically short of capturing the sheer wickedness and depravity of such an atrocity," he added.

He stated that the precious lives of the children were cruelly cut short by genocidal murderers.

Elementary school ‘Shajareye Tayabeh', located in the Hormozgan Province, suffered extensive damage following the attack. Visuals from the scene showed bodies of little girls lying on the ground. People were recovering children's schoolbags from the rubbles as blocks on concrete lying on desks and benches narrated a terrifying story of the horrors the children went through.

