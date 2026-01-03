Chilling Videos Show Exact Moment US Airstrikes Rocked Venezuela | WATCH

Caracas: Chilling videos have surfaced capturing the exact moment the United States airstrikes rocked Venezuela at around 1:50 am on Saturday (local time). The video showed the intensity of the attack and the panic that ensued amongst civilians. One of the videos captures by a woman showed her panicking as bright light caused by an explosion glowed in the night sky. She was heard gasping as she captured multiple explosions and block smoke rising the air on her camera.

Another chilling video showed massive explosions at Higuerote Airport, where horrifying sounds of helicopters flying too low to the ground were heard by civilians. A man was heard saying in the video, “Don't go in there because we do not know what's going on.”

Venezuela has condemned the attack. In an official statement, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela stated, “[We] rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population in the civilian and military locations of the city of Caracas, capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.”

It further said, “This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly its Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition on the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at grave risk.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency.

