China and US Discuss USD 30 Bn Reciprocal Tariff Cuts Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting

Beijing: China and the United States discussed tariffs and agricultural trade during the inaugural meeting of their bilateral trade council on Friday, laying the groundwork ahead of next week's anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

Highlighting the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's statement, China Daily described the virtual talks as “candid, in-depth and constructive.” Held via video link under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, the session focused on implementing outcomes from prior negotiations in line with the consensus previously reached by both heads of state.

The discussions centred on a reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement covering USD 30 billion worth of goods from each side, alongside farm trade and other economic issues of mutual concern, China Daily reported. The talks come just days before Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.

Beijing and Washington will continue strengthening communication through the council to resolve ongoing trade friction, aiming to broaden areas of cooperation while narrowing points of contention, the ministry said, according to China Daily. The ministry added that these efforts are intended to help build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability grounded in respect, fairness, and reciprocity.

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US President Donald Trump is set to participate in a first-ever trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in China next week. The discussions between the leaders are expected to focus on nuclear disarmament and Iran, senior US officials said, as reported by ABC News.

The meeting will mark an unprecedented joint engagement between the leaders of the three major powers, although US officials have downplayed expectations of an immediate agreement on nuclear weapons reduction, describing the interaction as an initial conversation.

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According to CNN, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Trump intended to discuss reducing nuclear weapons globally, describing nuclear proliferation as a dangerous development. The US officials added that Trump is expected to raise the issue of Iran with Xi and Putin but does not intend to discuss Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine during the trilateral engagement.

Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch before the joint engagement with Putin. However, there are no plans for a separate one-on-one meeting between Trump and the Russian President. The discussions come amid renewed attention to global nuclear security, particularly after the last nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia expired in February. China, meanwhile, has been expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Billionaire Elon Musk is also expected to accompany Trump during parts of his China visit, with US officials pointing to his business interests in the country. However, he is not expected to attend the trilateral meeting, ABC News reported. Trump will first travel to Manila on Monday for the ASEAN Summit, where he is expected to participate in discussions on Indo-Pacific peace and security and hold a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.He will subsequently travel to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC Summit, where he is scheduled to attend the leaders' dinner and multilateral meetings before meeting Xi. The trilateral engagement with Xi and Putin is expected to be the final event of Trump's Asia trip.